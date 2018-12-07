Where to start when joining a startup as first Product Designer
7 hours ago from Romain Sourdiaux, UI / UX Designer
Hey Designers,
I've recently joined a -quite new- startup. There is another (apparently more visual if I listen to the management) Designer who has been working there for quite a while.
They hired me as their first real Product Designer, during the interview process they suggested I could do whatever is needed to improve the product, process etc.
I thought they had some basis but apparently no, the product has evolved without really thinking at the bigger picture and now I'm in a situation where the management wants me to work on new features but I think with the current product it would be quite tricky as it would create something really complicated UX-wise.
I never encountered the case of joining a company and not having even a simple user flow defined. I don't really know what direction to take as I don't want to make the other designer feel like there is something wrong, and I don't want the management to feel like I'm not doing anything or not doing what they want me to do.
Any suggestions? Cheers
