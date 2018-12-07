3

Where to start when joining a startup as first Product Designer

7 hours ago from , UI / UX Designer

Hey Designers,

I've recently joined a -quite new- startup. There is another (apparently more visual if I listen to the management) Designer who has been working there for quite a while.

They hired me as their first real Product Designer, during the interview process they suggested I could do whatever is needed to improve the product, process etc.

I thought they had some basis but apparently no, the product has evolved without really thinking at the bigger picture and now I'm in a situation where the management wants me to work on new features but I think with the current product it would be quite tricky as it would create something really complicated UX-wise.

I never encountered the case of joining a company and not having even a simple user flow defined. I don't really know what direction to take as I don't want to make the other designer feel like there is something wrong, and I don't want the management to feel like I'm not doing anything or not doing what they want me to do.

Any suggestions? Cheers

3 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 2 hours ago

    Take it slow. don't go in trying to change everything from day one. Nobody likes that guy. Also, as its a startup, a lot of early decisions were probably made when they had little or no information about what their goals were or their audience. Just do what they tell you for a few months until they trust you and then start suggesting how and why you can improve things.

    3 points
  • Andy Dent, 5 hours ago

    Firstly, is there a QA or support department and/or issue tracking system?

    Those people can be your lifesavers and champions. In most companies they are under-respected and often not heard. Support in particular will have the best feel for what confuses users in the current product. Start with their stories.

    As a startup, they may not have an organised support department, so ask who has been doing support?

    2 points
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 4 hours ago

    I think before we can help you we need more informations.

    • How many people are working there?
    • Agile development?
    • What is there (Design System, Use Cases, Personas, UX-Research, etc.)?
    • How is the design process currently?
    • Are their Personas, Target Group researches, etc.
    • Just tell us more. In terms of whats there and whats missing...

    In the end you will need structure for a design/conception process and as an output an design system which will play back in future. If you start right with your system it will help a lot down the road.

    There are several aspects to look on, for example:

    • How to approve flows/stories by You, Devs, Stakeholders
    • Who has the last word?
    • Research: Why we need this feature?
    • Writing Stories for the development
    • How does the hand off work
    • What is the current state, where we want to go
    • How is the current product visualised in terms of flows, use case and stories

    Give your bosses an overview on the current state and tell them what can be done (New features) in a short time and why others cannot be done because of "insert soemthing here*

    They should decide what you should do next. Take on new features or build it right. I think you can do that in parallel. Push new features so you will learn how they did it now. After some new features, establish your processes and system.

    hop i could help.

    0 points