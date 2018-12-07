Difference in Inside and Outside Borders with XD - a problem?

The [Astui API](astui.tech) is about to evolve providing some great new functionality for creators. However, we’ve just discovered one very important difference with how XD handles Inner and Outer Borders (Strokes) when combined with chamfered or rounded corner types. It makes XD go against the flow of other vector apps including Illustrator, Affinity, Sketch and InVision. The difference is illustrated here:

With inner/outer stroke types not being defined in SVG, there’s no real defining document on the method to adopt. But I think I’m right in suggesting that Illustrator was the first to offer this functionality, and remaining the #1 vector design tool by usage, it makes the difference a major potential issue for interpretability for designer’s workflow.

I would appreciate any feedback and views on the difference.

Thanks!