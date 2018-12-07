2

Difference in Inside and Outside Borders with XD - a problem?

8 hours ago from , Founder and Managing Director

The [Astui API](astui.tech) is about to evolve providing some great new functionality for creators. However, we’ve just discovered one very important difference with how XD handles Inner and Outer Borders (Strokes) when combined with chamfered or rounded corner types. It makes XD go against the flow of other vector apps including Illustrator, Affinity, Sketch and InVision. The difference is illustrated here:

Inside and Outside Strokes (Borders) - Differences with XD and other vector apps

With inner/outer stroke types not being defined in SVG, there’s no real defining document on the method to adopt. But I think I’m right in suggesting that Illustrator was the first to offer this functionality, and remaining the #1 vector design tool by usage, it makes the difference a major potential issue for interpretability for designer’s workflow.

I would appreciate any feedback and views on the difference.

Thanks!

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 4 minutes ago

    Great analysis. In my opinion, XD’s approach is wrong, and undesirable.

    It’d be good to hear from the XD team, because maybe this is a bug or an unknown difference to them?

  • James LaneJames Lane, 2 hours ago

    Personally, I think XD are doing it right there, as long as you can edit how much chamfer/roundness there is.

    However, everyone will have different opinions on how it 'should' work - even at Adobe HQ clearly ;)

    • Nicholas van der WalleNicholas van der Walle, 5 minutes ago

      :)

      It's not possible to define the "roundess" or amount of chamfer on a corner type (mitre, round or chamfer being your options). The only option associated with corner types is "Limit" associated with mitre, which is acting the same across all packages.

      Please note that the corner type is not the same as adding a rounded corner to a rectangle.

      Thanks for your feedback!

