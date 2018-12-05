3
Figma introduces PDF exports (figma.com)
8 hours ago from Jason Coudriet, Design and Development Leader
8 hours ago from Jason Coudriet, Design and Development Leader
Should we have a design kit for making presentations in Figma faster after this awesome PDF export feature has arrived?
The thought that goes into their work is inspiring. They could of snapped in something off the shelve, but they chose not to compromise. Well done!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now