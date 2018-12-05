4
Broaden your Horizzn° (horizzn.com)
1 hour ago from Sol Ray
1 hour ago from Sol Ray
Makes me wonder if there are FE's on DN ?
Users of Horizon Calculator report experiencing mental discomfort due to discrepancies between calculated results and real-life observations.
this is so passive aggressive
Ha.. good catch, kinda like it though.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now