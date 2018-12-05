2
What are some good conferences in 2019?
1 hour ago from Brock Donaldson, UX Designer at ecobee
What are some upcoming 2019 conferences related to design and creative. I find a lot of the UX conferences are pretty dry and I was hoping to find more similar to: www.conference.pictoplasma.com.
Anyone have any hidden gems / suggestions that might be along the same lines?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now