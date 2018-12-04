Where do you collect design inspiration for easy access, browsing, etc?

I'd love to hear how others here are collecting, organizing, using, etc. inspiration of different types such as static images, site designs, UI features, animations, etc. (pretty much everything that you find inspiring). Further, I mean the ability to view images for whatever it is, and not simply text links or notes.

Do you use only a few places to catalog these things, or do you use different tools for different reasons?

Personally, I often feel I have too many places to save things, however... I think they also meet specific needs and I remember fairly easily where things are based on their purpose, such as:

Pocket: I use this as my main bookmarking tool, with dozens of tags such as "good sites," "inspiration" "typography" etc.

niice.co - I don't use this often but primarily use their boards for saving posters, typography, illustration, and logos.

InVision Boards - I have a growing board full of screenshots (with links) of specific features, organized around micro interactions, navigation, content design, and various other features. It's a little tedious to add to, but browsing it visually is a breeze.

DesignInspiration.net - I use this occasionally, and the content there is great, but it often feels a little redundant to niice.co.

Muzli browser plugin - I use this daily and bookmark / save whatever I like to that tool.

What do you use and why?