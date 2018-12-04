2

Where do you collect design inspiration for easy access, browsing, etc?

I'd love to hear how others here are collecting, organizing, using, etc. inspiration of different types such as static images, site designs, UI features, animations, etc. (pretty much everything that you find inspiring). Further, I mean the ability to view images for whatever it is, and not simply text links or notes.

Do you use only a few places to catalog these things, or do you use different tools for different reasons?

Personally, I often feel I have too many places to save things, however... I think they also meet specific needs and I remember fairly easily where things are based on their purpose, such as:

  • Pocket: I use this as my main bookmarking tool, with dozens of tags such as "good sites," "inspiration" "typography" etc.
  • niice.co - I don't use this often but primarily use their boards for saving posters, typography, illustration, and logos.
  • InVision Boards - I have a growing board full of screenshots (with links) of specific features, organized around micro interactions, navigation, content design, and various other features. It's a little tedious to add to, but browsing it visually is a breeze.
  • DesignInspiration.net - I use this occasionally, and the content there is great, but it often feels a little redundant to niice.co.
  • Muzli browser plugin - I use this daily and bookmark / save whatever I like to that tool.

What do you use and why?

  • junjie shao, 5 minutes ago

    I had the same issue, that my collections were saved in so many different places (bookmarks, pinterest, dribbble, behance, evernote, etc.). While each of them serves their purpose and not really that one could or should replace another, still it could be frustrating trying to find the right content in the right place. Wouldn't it be nice if everything could be combined together? I mean, you still keep the accounts for each website/service, but have a central place to display everything altogether?

    That's why I made References.Design (right, this is a promotion :), a place where you can browse all the online contents together, as well as manage and show all your local images.

    It's actually still in early stage and haven't achieved the goals I set. But I guess it's better to start collecting other peoples feedback rather than hiding it for another 3 months. So, give it a shot and see if you'd like this concept?

  • Ken Em, 1 hour ago

    I mainly collect links to website designs I like, and those all go in Pinboard.

  • Bertrand Bruandet, a minute ago

    Hey,

    I'm using hypershoot.com for websites screenshots & dropbox folder for every other static assets (illustration, gif of interactions, etc..)

    To find what are the new website to see I go to maxibestof.one, twitter & dribble mostly.

    Curious to learn what other use!

