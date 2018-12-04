Do you read «Case studies» and find it useful?
2 hours ago from Paul Mit, Growth Hacker
Hey everybody. I have found that «client's cases» trend gained incredible popularity among corporate blogs. I've spent a day viewing tons of Design companies blogs and found that very often description reminds praising itself rather than useful professional details of project, workflow, processes and etc. Content for content from copywriters.
Do you read it or flipping through the newsfeed?
Thanks, P
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now