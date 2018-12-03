Figma now has Overlays (figma.com)
4 hours ago from Katie Gregorio, PMM @ Figma
4 hours ago from Katie Gregorio, PMM @ Figma
this could not have come at a better time. well thought out and easy to use. keep up the quality work.
Always impressed with the delivery speed of the Figma team! This is great, and something I always experience pain with in InVision. (On overlays, it's hard to get those additional actions to perform as you'd expect).
Goddam. Urge to switch to figma is growing. Does it have a content generation system similar to sketch (ie usernames, photos etc)? That's basically the one thing holding me back.
Not yet!
You could always make a plugin: https://www.figma.com/blog/introducing-figmas-platform/
This is very cool. My only critique is using this system has potential to create projects with a huge number of art boards. Maybe artboards need groups or a way to filter on canvas elements. Apologies if this functionality already exists, I’m not that familiar with Figma so don’t know.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now