  • Nick MNick M, 1 hour ago

    this could not have come at a better time. well thought out and easy to use. keep up the quality work.

  • Andrew Washuta, 1 hour ago

    Always impressed with the delivery speed of the Figma team! This is great, and something I always experience pain with in InVision. (On overlays, it's hard to get those additional actions to perform as you'd expect).

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 hour ago

    Goddam. Urge to switch to figma is growing. Does it have a content generation system similar to sketch (ie usernames, photos etc)? That's basically the one thing holding me back.

  • Norm Sheeran, 1 minute ago

    This is very cool. My only critique is using this system has potential to create projects with a huge number of art boards. Maybe artboards need groups or a way to filter on canvas elements. Apologies if this functionality already exists, I’m not that familiar with Figma so don’t know.

