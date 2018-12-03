4 comments
Pablo Stanley, 4 hours ago
Holy Guacamole! This is such a dope font, Mathieu! I need to find an excuse to use it. Thank you for sharing.
Mathieu Triay, 3 hours ago
Thanks Pablo! I hope you find an excuse ;)
Patrick Little, 38 minutes ago
this is sick! the website is awesome. scrolling through the first part of the site and watching the type change sold me immediately on something I didn't know I needed.
Mathieu Triay, 1 minute ago
Thank you Patrick! I'm really happy the message came through. Variable fonts are good fun and open up lots of possibilities.
