4 comments

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 4 hours ago

    Holy Guacamole! This is such a dope font, Mathieu! I need to find an excuse to use it. Thank you for sharing.

    1 point
  • Patrick Little, 38 minutes ago

    this is sick! the website is awesome. scrolling through the first part of the site and watching the type change sold me immediately on something I didn't know I needed.

    1 point
    • Mathieu Triay, 1 minute ago

      Thank you Patrick! I'm really happy the message came through. Variable fonts are good fun and open up lots of possibilities.

      0 points