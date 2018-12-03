Humaaans. A library to mix-and-match illustrations of people (humaaans.com)
3 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Design at InVision, Writer at The Design Team, Mentor at Sketch Together
Hey, friends! I'm pumped to share Humaaans with you—a free library to mix-&-match illustrations of people. You can customize their positions, clothing, colors, and hairstyle to create some cool scenes. You can add backgrounds and use the power of libraries to make it your own
The file contains templates of web landing pages, mobile error-success-empty states, and onboarding flows so you can quickly get started.
It's available on InVision Studio, which allows you to create some dope animations and tell better stories with prototypes. You can also use the Sketch file to customize the library.
I can't wait to see all the crazy stuff you create with it.
I also launched it on Product Hunt. It would be dope if you leave a review or comment there.
Get it here: https://www.humaaans.com/
Thank you this is wonderful!
These are fantastic, well done!
It looks awesome. I see it useful for presentations more than page designs. It's so great AND on trend that everyone will now saturate the market with this library.
Side note: i just accidentally discovered that you can open/edit sketch files in Adobe XD... Yey!
