Tips for a designer that just joined a startup as an internal designer

I just joined a startup as a designer—working remotely for now but will relocate to their office in a month or two. Startups can be or rather are fast-paced and I want my workflow to support that environment to help the startup grow. I know speed doesn't go well with quality. But I know, or at least I believe, that a balance of how good a design is to how much time is spent on it can be achieved. Also, as I do this, I want to gradually educate the people I work with about the value of design and why we need to slow down sometimes.

Any suggestion on how I can do this? :)