Tips for a designer that just joined a startup as an internal designer

10 hours ago from , Designer

I just joined a startup as a designer—working remotely for now but will relocate to their office in a month or two. Startups can be or rather are fast-paced and I want my workflow to support that environment to help the startup grow. I know speed doesn't go well with quality. But I know, or at least I believe, that a balance of how good a design is to how much time is spent on it can be achieved. Also, as I do this, I want to gradually educate the people I work with about the value of design and why we need to slow down sometimes.

Any suggestion on how I can do this? :)

  • Israel SundsethIsrael Sundseth, a minute ago

    Prioritize. Make a trello board for tasks and be transparent about your workload. It's too easy in this situation to take on too much at once, and you'll look bad rather than the people who have asked you for the deliverables.

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 minute ago

    As someone who has done exactly this (new startup working remotely, then moved to the country) and then worked in another new startup (~3 months old) the biggest thing you'll have to learn is patience.

    Right at the start everyone will be throwing requirements at you and you'll be designing a bunch of stuff, likely with content and data that isnt real. for an audience that doesnt exist. It's kinda difficult to do, so I'd suggest creating a couple of loose personas for the people you want to use the app.

    Another thing to realize is that every week or month the product direction will change, either slightly or dramatically, which will make the design decisions you made last week look bad. Try not to look bad on your previous work badly, because you were essentially designing a different product then.

    Once you've got a rough design and you've got frontend and backend building it, you'll probably just sit around and have to be self directed because there gets to a point where you can't go any further on assumptions and you need real users. During this time I'd suggest polishing the visual identity of this. Also, during the build issues that you never thought of will appear, so you'll have to fix those.

    But yeah, its an interesting design situation and there isn't too much accurate literature on it because people love to sell 'the startup dream' but honestly, there is a huge amount of scope change, work that never gets used and waiting around involved.

