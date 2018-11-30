Figma design system kickstarter template ($0+) (setproduct.com)
1 hour ago from Product Guy, UI Designer
1 hour ago from Product Guy, UI Designer
Would like to share free design system template for the faster start of a project from scratch in Figma. Grids, Text Styles, Colors, Gradients, Shadows are here and even some Components with basic Material icons set.
Easy start with predefined Figma styles. This template is dedicated to let you jump over the declaring Font & Color styles, Shadows, and Grid. It's already set for you! Duplicate this template for your next project and proceed immediately to craft your UI components.
wow thanks!!!
