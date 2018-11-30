Visual System - Sketch and Figma Design Kit (visualsystem.co)
1 hour ago from Wojciech Zieliński, UI/UX Designer
Got it! Great work
I’m here with something special, with something that I’ve been working on for the past 8 months - I called it Visual System. It's a starter kit for design systems and a huge library of pre-made components. En entire workflow for Sketch and Figma, build to minimize UI production.
If you want to learn more and download the demo please visit my website - www.visualsystem.co
