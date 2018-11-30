2 comments

  • Tom W, 1 minute ago

    Got it! Great work

    0 points
  • Wojciech Zieliński, 1 hour ago

    I’m here with something special, with something that I’ve been working on for the past 8 months - I called it Visual System. It's a starter kit for design systems and a huge library of pre-made components. En entire workflow for Sketch and Figma, build to minimize UI production.

    If you want to learn more and download the demo please visit my website - www.visualsystem.co

    0 points