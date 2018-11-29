How are your product/scrum teams organized?
30 minutes ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
I'm a UX Manager at a mid-size software company, Lucid (makers of Lucidchart). We've evolved the way we structure our teams over time, and I just spent a few weeks cataloging that evolution:
How UX Works with Product Teams at Lucid
We used to all sit together as designers and, as the company grew, we now sit on cross-functional teams with Product Managers, QA, and Engineers. I mention some of the tradeoffs of these situations, but I'd love to hear how you company or team does it well (or not so well).
