  • Mauricio Paim, 1 minute ago

    I tried Affinity Designer a few times since it was launched, never really made me feel complete.

    My personal suggestion, please this is not be taken so seriously to a point where people start down voting me. Since I discovered Figma, I do everything there.

    I used Illustrator a lot in the past, by changing to Figma it also changed my way of designing and the deliverables itself. I like that :)

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 12 hours ago

    You definitely can use it instead of Illustrator, but I think Illustrator still is lightyears ahead of anyone when it comes to the overall toolset, and capabilities.

