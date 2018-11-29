Affinity Designer is real alternative to Illustrator?
19 hours ago from JE LS, Trainer
What do you think? Only for web design?
19 hours ago from JE LS, Trainer
I tried Affinity Designer a few times since it was launched, never really made me feel complete.
My personal suggestion, please this is not be taken so seriously to a point where people start down voting me. Since I discovered Figma, I do everything there.
I used Illustrator a lot in the past, by changing to Figma it also changed my way of designing and the deliverables itself. I like that :)
You definitely can use it instead of Illustrator, but I think Illustrator still is lightyears ahead of anyone when it comes to the overall toolset, and capabilities.
