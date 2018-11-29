3
Microsoft’s new Office icons (theverge.com)
2 hours ago from Clay MacTavish, web developer
Nice designs but wow that video is over the top and doesn’t really explain any of the design choices or reasons for them.
It may as well have just stated: “we have new icons for our apps, now here is some cool visuals”.
