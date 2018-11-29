Are Breadcrumbs still a Thing in 2019?
9 hours ago from Martin Petersen, Creative Director at Sova Magazine & JvM
Hey DN, I'm currently working on a modern online shop for a shoe brand. The goal is to strip away every not 100% necessary information, while still providing every possible kpi driver still. I found that many competitor websites are totally dumping the breadcrumb today, or at least specially in the mobile version. Personally i think the users are well better educated nowadays and a breadcrumb isn't really necessary anymore, when your Design has better ways to indicate on which Page or what state of hierarchy you are on.
What are your thoughts on this?
