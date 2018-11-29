2

Are Breadcrumbs still a Thing in 2019?

9 hours ago from , Creative Director at Sova Magazine & JvM

Hey DN, I'm currently working on a modern online shop for a shoe brand. The goal is to strip away every not 100% necessary information, while still providing every possible kpi driver still. I found that many competitor websites are totally dumping the breadcrumb today, or at least specially in the mobile version. Personally i think the users are well better educated nowadays and a breadcrumb isn't really necessary anymore, when your Design has better ways to indicate on which Page or what state of hierarchy you are on.

What are your thoughts on this?

6 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, a minute ago

    Yeah, they're not 'cool' but they're pretty helpful. We were experimenting with 'tabcrumbs' at work too. They work in a similar way but the child breadcrumb doesnt disappear and they look like tabs.

    0 points
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 9 minutes ago

    Of course if your application has a deep hierachcal structure. You can achieve another result by doing it with filter and sorting but therefore you will need a logic behind that so. Breadcrumps are sometimes a good choice and cleverly build quite useful.

    0 points
  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 4 hours ago

    Take into account breadcrumbs are not only informative, they're also navigation. They allow a user to quickly switch to parent categories/subcategories bypassing main navigation.

    0 points
    • Martin PetersenMartin Petersen, 4 hours ago

      Thank you. The navigation is pretty simple though. Main Page > Category > Product and you can jump to any category from any page. Isn't that already enough reasoning to convince the client to drop it?

      0 points
      • Koos Looijesteijn, 3 minutes ago

        It’s quite common to not include home and the page itself in bread crumbs. After removing those you wouldn’t have much left of a bread crumb trail I guess :)

        0 points
  • James LaneJames Lane, 4 minutes ago

    Do they have breadcrumbs on their existing site if they have one? If so, you could just check analytics for click rate on them.

    0 points