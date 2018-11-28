Simplifying Client Communication - How?

Hi DN community and relentless spambots!

I have a question for you all:

How do you currently communicate with your design clients and what don't you like about it?

I was finding I was frustrated with sharing progress and receiving feedback from my design + development clients primarily via e-mail and late last year and early this year I created a product to try to solve the problem which I think has missed the mark (I won't share here because of spam etc).

My existing users love the idea of sharing "high level" progress and future plans with their clients without having to expose the client to the nitty gritty project management tools that they use internally but I know there's more to the story (and my retention numbers would suggest the same!)

So how do you currently manage client communication and what do you hate about it?