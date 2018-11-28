Using InVision + Torch AR to prototype self-service home repair app (komododigital.co.uk)
2 hours ago from Antony Falco, website
This interests me.
Love the video!
Komodo Digital in the UK wrote a blog covering the entire prototyping process - from brainstorm to final concepts - for an app that allows social housing residents to quickly self-diagnose and fix issues or call for a technician. An excellent practical use of AR that relies on tools designers already know. Also, nice presentation.
