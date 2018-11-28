Flinto vs. Principle in late 2018?
What’s the consensus at the moment? Which tool do people use? Pros and cons? Are there better alternatives for app and web prototyping?
Try Kite - https://kiteapp.co
I primarily used Flinto the last few years but since Sketch 52 I've experienced a lot of bugs that sometimes makes the program unusable at times so I've switched over to Principle recently. I really like using the timeline in Principle and Flinto excels at micro interactions because of behaviors. Both still have a place in my workflow based on what my needs are per project. I bought a license for ProtoPie on Black Friday so I'm going to give that a try soon.
Flinto is better with Sketch, and Principle is better with Figma. Flinto has better structuring of work (reusable behaviors, transitions AND components) and I'd argue that it's easier to work in and understand how your project is flowing. Principle feels more like a quick and dirty way of creating interactive prototypes. I find the arrows showing flows in Principle extremely difficult to follow in larger projects.
Both are still Deadends for designs. After you import it you can not alter the design or flow. If you want more use Framer and learn to code. Then you will get results that can be altered further and might help your developer.
I feel you get the same restricts (in Framer) you do when designing in code. The mind is boxed into the mindset of what can be accomplished versus what you imagine. At least that has been my experience with Framer Studio and Framer X.
I feel the same particularly with Framer X.
