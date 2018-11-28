New Pinterest Feature: Communities
1 hour ago from Kate Darby, Co-Founder at Dovetail X
Just came across this new feature from Pinterest that's in beta at the moment. I just made a Community called Freelancers to have a play round and see if it could be a useful tool to connect and share content. At first glance seems like it could be a good alternative to Facebook groups for sharing content in a group. To get access to whole Communities feature you have to be invited to one, so you can join the Freelancers community here
