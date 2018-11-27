15

Is DN becoming a place for spam?

4 hours ago from , Lead designer @ Sony Creative Center, Studio Nordic

I've noticed less and fewer questions and more "I have this template for sale" or "version 6 of app" is filling up DN headlines.

This place feels less like a community each day and more of a way to advertise to designers.

Maybe I'm getting old or am old.

  • Ken Em, 2 hours ago

    Yes. DN has become a dumping ground for sports spam, stupid list articles, people plugging their blogs, Medium, Dribbble or Behance posts, and all kinds of other junk content, as I mentioned two weeks ago.

    https://www.designernews.co/stories/98570-list-articles-and-the-increase-in-junk-posts-on-dn

    (Oh, I forgot the people who post self-promotional content, delete it after a few days, and then post it again to keep it at the top of the recent page.)

  • Ram Kumar Gajurel, 43 minutes ago

    Yea.. I have also seen many times irrelevant question.

  • Bart S, 9 minutes ago

    Jup. Also a ton of 'x times the best x for x'-list articles that 9/10 times go to some random (usually personal) website and the other 1/10 times it's a medium article and it's the writer posting it.

    A week or 2 or so ago someone asked DN 'what are the best designers to follow on twitter' which was a great question imo. I think a day later the same person wrote a list-article based on the comments on that tread, posted it here and received a ton of upvotes. Bums me out tbh.

  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 2 hours ago

    And just outright spam about roofing solutions and weight loss pills. A lot of spam accounts being created and posting immediately- I wonder if we couldn't have some kind of quarantine where accounts have to be x days old to comment and X+n days old to start threads

    • James LaneJames Lane, 29 minutes ago

      This has been mentioned by the mod team to Tiny. Also the suggestion that karma has more of an impact on who can post/comment/vote etc.

  • George Brown, 1 hour ago

    it's not your age.

  • Tom WoodTom Wood, 6 minutes ago

    I visit almost daily, as every so often there is a gem being posted. But I reckon there is only something worth clicking at MOST twice a week.

    Face it folks, this place has been going gently downhill for quite some time.

  • Kilian Valkhof, 4 minutes ago

    Be the change you wish to see.

