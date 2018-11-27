Is DN becoming a place for spam?
4 hours ago from Doug Orchard, Lead designer @ Sony Creative Center, Studio Nordic
I've noticed less and fewer questions and more "I have this template for sale" or "version 6 of app" is filling up DN headlines.
This place feels less like a community each day and more of a way to advertise to designers.
Maybe I'm getting old or am old.
