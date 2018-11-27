How do you document design system?
7 hours ago from Amrit Shahi, Product Designer
I am working on creating a design system for my company. I have been following many articles on medium, posts about atomic design but cannot get the good process of working, documenting, setting up a naming convention etc.. What is your ideal process of documenting a design system?
