2

How do you document design system?

7 hours ago from , Product Designer

I am working on creating a design system for my company. I have been following many articles on medium, posts about atomic design but cannot get the good process of working, documenting, setting up a naming convention etc.. What is your ideal process of documenting a design system?

6 comments

  • Zhaoli Jin, 20 minutes ago

    have you checked this series of posts? https://medium.com/eightshapes-llc/documenting-components-9fe59b80c015

    1 point
  • Timo Nagel, a minute ago

    This is a very interesting topic. The way I see it is that a design system is split up into to levels of documentation.

    1. Documentation for really building the design system. So basically a typical designer -> developer hand-off.

    2. Documentation for using the design system to build stuff.

    For the first documentation level I would recommend to use a combination of Confluence, Jira, and a hand-off tool like Abstract (Inspect) or Zeplin. Why not only Jira? Because we for example build a design system for multiple frontend frameworks. And tickets get closed, that's why I would recommend having a general documentation in confluence and move them to Jira when the dev team of each framework need them.

    For the second level of documentation I would recommend to use something like Zeroheight.io, InVision DSM or things like that.

    In addition to that you should also maintain a Sketch Library and have it available for everyone to use and link it. We use abstract for that but you could also use Sketch Cloud or something else. Key is to make it available and easy to update.

    0 points
  • Grover RamseyGrover Ramsey, 14 minutes ago

    It is so standard, I am old-fashioned, I use folders, it really helps me, in each folder I know what is inside.

    0 points
  • Thomas Ruehr, 2 minutes ago

    In my experience, it really depends on what technology you are working with. Ask your dev how they want the documentation structured. I currently work on a design system for React native and I structured everything based on the file structure in production. Foundation components (colors, typography, etc.) Unit component (simple and heavily reusable components, toggle, images, fields, button) and Structural components (Structural blocs build from foundation and unit component that are used directly to build pages)

    Check out what the airbnb team is doing, very interesting. For documentation we use Notion (we used confluence but it was way to heavy) we also use abstract for everything (inspect, design presentation, naming conventions) I'm thinking of giving zeroheight a shot it looks great.

    For inspiration just download design systems on sketch like material design or the base UI kit from apple on sketch it can give you clues on how to name your things.

    Also just check out other design systems: https://adele.uxpin.com/

    Hope this helps :)

    TLDR: you should ask your dev and PM. They are the one that will rely on it to work :)

    0 points
  • TJ Dhillon, 42 minutes ago

    Hey Amrit! You can also use Sketch when you're starting out and then expand slowly to a self hosted solution!

    The most important thing I've learnt with design systems is that they take time and as they grow you'll need to dedicate more time and personnel to maintaining them. Most large companies have entire teams dedicated to maintaining their styleguides.

    You can check out my case studyor you can just check out my image exports of my primitives and generic components here.

    Any further questions, just ask and I'll be happy to clarify further!

    0 points
  • Robbert EsserRobbert Esser, 31 minutes ago

    Confluence

    -2 points