Bootstrap For Sketch, Figma & Adobe XD

Hey Friends!

About a year ago, I released Bootstrap for Sketch

Today, I'm releasing that same library for Figma and Adobe XD. Just like Bootsketch it gives you all the components from Bootstrap 4.0 perfectly engineered for the design tool of your choice.

In honor of Cyber Monday, I'm offering the whole thing for 50% off!

^ Just click the link above or use coupon code thankful2018

I hope these UI kits help designers like you all to be more productive and efficient. As always I welcome any bit of feedback you have!