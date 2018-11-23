8

Jollycons — A collection of gorgeous icons with a fun & friendly touch

1 hour ago from , Co-founder & Designer @ Yummygum

Hi all,

We (the Yummygum team) are super proud to announce the launch of Jollycons ; a collection of icon sets for every designer, developer or any other creative who's looking for icons to use in a project.

375 icons

Starting with 12 carefully crafted icon sets, we'll add a new icon set to the Jollycons 'Full Collection' until there are at least 25 icon sets (375 icons) in total.

Feedback?

Looking forward to hearing what you folks think! Jollycons.com

Jollycons — Gorgeous icon sets with a fun & friendly touch

2 comments

  • Jim BattleJim Battle, 19 minutes ago

    Very cool icons. Good idea to implement. Can they be used for snippets on my site, for example, for title or description? Emoji can be used. I once saw emoji emoticons in a description when I searched on Google for help me write my argumentative essay. Such snippets attract attention and the user pays attention to the ad and clicks on it.

    -2 points