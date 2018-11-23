Jollycons — A collection of gorgeous icons with a fun & friendly touch

Hi all,

We (the Yummygum team) are super proud to announce the launch of Jollycons ; a collection of icon sets for every designer, developer or any other creative who's looking for icons to use in a project.

375 icons

Starting with 12 carefully crafted icon sets, we'll add a new icon set to the Jollycons 'Full Collection' until there are at least 25 icon sets (375 icons) in total.

Feedback?

Looking forward to hearing what you folks think! Jollycons.com