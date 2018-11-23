2
Show DN: Moodjoy - Infinite space to organize, plan, and share your creative work (moodjoy.com)
1 hour ago from Ramy Khuffash, Freelance front-end developer
Hey DN. I'm building a new tool that essentially lets you save inspiration to a feed, then organise and share it on an infinite canvas. Simple concept, but the real task will be making it as smooth to use as possible.
I'd love to hear your feedback on the concept and the landing page.
