Show DN: Moodjoy - Delightfully easy flowcharts, user flows, and wireflows (moodjoy.com)
16 hours ago from Ramy Khuffash, Freelance front-end developer
I just use sketch/photoshop/illustrator to do this. What's the advantage of this program?
Hey Todd - I haven’t done the best job of communicating this on the landing page, but this simplifies the process for tasks such as moodboards and user flow diagrams with things like saving images from the web with Chrome and connectors on all items on the diagram that you can link up with arrows. It won’t be able to do 90% of that the tools you mention can do, but for certain tasks the aim is to make it much easier and quicker to get ideas out of your head into the canvas.
I hope that helps!
It sorta helps, but the two things that you're shown can be easily done in sketch. Why would I bother downloading and learning another program just to do two extremely simple tasks? I guess what I'm asking is what is your USP because this program seems like the answer to a question nobody is asking. I'm sorry if this comes across as harsh - that's not my intention so apologies if I've offended you, I'm genuinely trying to figure it out what this does differently.
Your feedback is massively helpful and hasn't offended at all. Honestly, I started building the tool as a simple flow chart builder, but started using it for more and wanted to see if it would resonate as a service that's useful for mood boarding as well as building flow charts. It seems this was just scope creep and a mistake on my part.
I'm going to go back to focussing on flow diagrams for now. I've made flow diagrams in Sketch and hate the process of creating them and updating, which is why I started working on this.
Update: Also a quick note that this is a web app that doesn't require a download and there isn't much to learn as it's a focussed tool. Once it's ready to launch publicly, the plan is to let people try it without signing up.
