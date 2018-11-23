Personal site (terj.in)
12 hours ago from TJ Dhillon, Ui Designer @ Catch of The Day
12 hours ago from TJ Dhillon, Ui Designer @ Catch of The Day
Nice and simple, but I kept looking for a way to navigate back to the front / projects page that didn't involve the browser's back button.
I also think the spacing after the subheads should be the same as that between paragraphs. Right now they look too tight with the rest of the copy. Oh, and a narrower width for the text may make it easier to read.
Otherwise this looks great and your case studies have lots of detail.
Weird, can't seem to add a description, so I've commented instead.
This is my personal site that I've recently updated! Let me know what you think guys!
If you think I would be a good fit at your company, please get in touch! I'd love to chat!
Unfortunately TJ, it's either link or comment. By having a link, users will go directly to your site rather than viewing this page first.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now