Personal site (terj.in)

12 hours ago from , Ui Designer @ Catch of The Day

3 comments

  • Ken Em, 4 hours ago

    Nice and simple, but I kept looking for a way to navigate back to the front / projects page that didn't involve the browser's back button.

    I also think the spacing after the subheads should be the same as that between paragraphs. Right now they look too tight with the rest of the copy. Oh, and a narrower width for the text may make it easier to read.

    Otherwise this looks great and your case studies have lots of detail.

  • TJ DhillonTJ Dhillon, 11 hours ago

    Weird, can't seem to add a description, so I've commented instead.

    This is my personal site that I've recently updated! Let me know what you think guys!

    If you think I would be a good fit at your company, please get in touch! I'd love to chat!

    • James LaneJames Lane, a minute ago

      Unfortunately TJ, it's either link or comment. By having a link, users will go directly to your site rather than viewing this page first.

