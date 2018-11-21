Using Sketch and a Wacom Tablet
19 hours ago from Zak Ferris, Product Designer
Hey DN'ers -
Is anyone using sketch with a Wacom tablet?
There are tons of AE PS AI setting suggestions and videos. But I cant find may suggestions for sketch.
Do you have any setup recommendations?
Whats working whats not?
Please Share!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now