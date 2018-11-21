2

Using Sketch and a Wacom Tablet

19 hours ago from , Product Designer

Hey DN'ers -

Is anyone using sketch with a Wacom tablet?

There are tons of AE PS AI setting suggestions and videos. But I cant find may suggestions for sketch.

Do you have any setup recommendations?

Whats working whats not?

Please Share!

1 comment

  • Lan BelicLan Belic, a minute ago

    Hey, I am using it with Sketch and all other tools. I have no special setup. All my Express keys are set to disable because I am used to keyboard shortcuts. For Pen, I have a bottom button as 'Pan/Scroll' and top one as a right click.

