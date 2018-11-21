How do I become a Senior Designer?

I'm 3 years into my career as a UX Designer so I don't have too much experience yet and started working right after I finished my undergrad so I didn't make a career switch; not sure if this information is useful. I've thought about where I want to be in a few years and where I see myself finishing my career (of course nothing pans out exactly as we think but I'm confident in how I feel about my career path at the moment).

I'm very certain that I don't want to go into management for various reasons, but I have a lot of respect for people who do. I just want to be creative and hone in on my craft. Which means that there's technically not much more of the corporate ladder I can climb. And I'm okay with that.

My next step is to earn a title as a Senior UX Designer. I've talked to a few colleagues, read some articles (there's not that much out there on this topic), and now I'm asking this community. How did you transition into a Senior? What did you do? How different do you feel from when you were first starting off? I'm curious to hear the emotional growth as well as the tangible action items.

I'm not sure if I'm doubting myself, but I've been reached out a few times from recruiters to apply for Senior roles and I can't help but wonder what metric they're using since they don't know me.

I've also had a few conversations with my boss about these goals so I have been receiving feedback on how to achieve this status. It's been awhile since the last conversation so I don't know where I stand, but regardless of that I'm still curious of your journey. Thanks in advance!