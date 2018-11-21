Black Friday deals for designer tools.
2 hours ago from Lisa Growh
Hello Designer news,
If there's another discount you see, it'd be great if you could share it here :)
Flowmagic.co - time tracking tool for creative people.
Black Friday Deal : 60% off Use coupon code : blackfriday60
Artboard.studio - Product mockups made easy
Black Friday Deal : 40% off Use coupon code : BLACK2018
Zenploy.io - Zenploy is a modern and simple tool to manage your hiring from end to end.
Black Friday Deal : 40% off
poptin.com - Create engaging web and mobile overlays and improve conversion rate
Black Friday Deal : 50% off - for 3 months. Use coupon code : poptin50bf
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now