What does success as Head of Design look like?

Hi DN,

Our company has recently returned from a very successful stint in San Francisco with Y Combinator. After a crazy whirlwind experience, I have finally found the time to sit with my thoughts and unpack what happened. I've been thinking long and hard about my role, Head of Design, and one question that stands out to me.

How is success measured in this role? What makes an excellent Head of Design, excellent?

Thanks.

  • Dirk HCM van BoxtelDirk HCM van Boxtel, 43 minutes ago
    • Successfully solving problems (ie: good user feedback)
    • Meeting KPIs
    • Positive trending statistics
    • A happy & productive team

    Most of these require measurement.

    But that's how I'd define it.

    .edit: when it comes to KPI's, you can look at things like increased brand recognition, deadlines/targets met, and quantity/quality of projects.

    However, some of these greatly depend on the type of company you're working for. Agency vs in-house for example, makes a huge difference.

  • George Brown, 2 minutes ago

    any kind of good manager but a designer can be a good boss -ahem- head of design.

  • Lilly Carter, 1 hour ago

