Principle for Mac, in 2018

I'm working on a wee side project during my free time, and I really want to prototype it out. I am the most familiar with Principle, but I worry its relevancy is starting to wither out, with all the new prototyping software (Studio, Framer X, etc...).

I was wondering, is Principle still heavily relied on for prototyping with other people at this point? I feel obligated to be using a newer program, and Principle seems to be falling behind, but I'm curious how other designers feel about this. Let me know!

Edit: Also, what's your go-to prototyping software??