5

Principle for Mac, in 2018

2 hours ago from , Junior Designer

I'm working on a wee side project during my free time, and I really want to prototype it out. I am the most familiar with Principle, but I worry its relevancy is starting to wither out, with all the new prototyping software (Studio, Framer X, etc...).

I was wondering, is Principle still heavily relied on for prototyping with other people at this point? I feel obligated to be using a newer program, and Principle seems to be falling behind, but I'm curious how other designers feel about this. Let me know!

Edit: Also, what's your go-to prototyping software??

3 comments

  • Ktrn DsrsKtrn Dsrs, 1 hour ago

    The fantastic thing with Principle, when you mix it with an other app like Sketch is that:

    1. You can concentrate your energy on design only on one side and prototype only on the other without "polluting" your main design file
    2. I tried most of them and Principle still a fast, easy and cost effective way to achieve prototypes
    3. Sketch + Principle : Lifetime Purchase _^

    But at the end…I suggest you to try every solutions that you will receive and make your own idea on what's makes you more comfortable to work with!

    3 points
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 minute ago

    I find principle is perfect for showing things like basic interaction mockups. For example, at work the other day I had to show a section switching from 'user' to 'admin' mode when the colour of the main nav changed. Explaining it to people confused them, but it took me about only 5 minutes to code from the sketch designs in principle. For stuff like that it's perfect.

    However, I used it a few years ago when I first got it to do some super complicated crazy interactions and then went to hand them off the one of our devs, and there is no export features, which was really annoying.

    TL:DR - Its great for small things, bad for big things that need accurate handoffs. For anything bigger I'd use Axure.

    0 points
  • Gage WrightGage Wright, 1 minute ago

    I use a mix of Principle, ProtoPie, and Flinto for animations and stuff that isn't just screen to screen flows. Haven't taken the time to learn Framer X yet and occasionally I use InVision Studio to make Dribbble shots. Principle is probably my favorite and most used software.

    0 points