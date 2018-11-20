Are you storing your designs in Dropbox?

Hello guys,

Are you saving your designs to Dropbox? May I ask how do you make them ready for developers? And how do you keep developers up to date with new design versions in Dropbox?

While Dropbox has amazing sharing options it shows only a preview of the design. When downloaded, the developer still needs the design tool to open the file.

We wanted to give the developer access to design layers and specs right in the browser. Therefore, I’m thrilled to introduce you our take on the design hand-off of your backed up Dropbox files via Avocode.

Watch this video to see it in action: https://youtu.be/O6k-1T6mHNI

What can I do with it?

You can directly import Sketch, XD, AI, PSD, design files and assets in the JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMG or TIFF format. You can multi-select files and transfer all the files inside a Dropbox folder into an Avocode project. You can import any new design version to Avocode if you use Dropbox for backing-up your designs. Just plug in your company Dropbox account and developers will be able to pull in new versions at any time.

Feel free to play with it and let me know your thoughts. I’m happy to answer any questions you may have. Cheers!