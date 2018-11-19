How do you manage Design Documentation of sketch files and handover to development?

Hi community,

Do you ever needed to make advance documentation of design made in Sketch? If yes, how did you do that, what tool did you used?

I'm currently working on a complex design system and I need to find a way to properly handover the design and the documentation to the BA and Development team.

I also have the following needs: - should somehow integrate with Confluence or Jira in some way or to provide links to the flows documentation. - the flows will change with iterations but the links to the documentation should be the same and automatically update what was changed - should have the preview of the page / template and the information notes for it. The notes should include the current page details but also how it integrates with the flow so it might be helpful to add links to other page documentations from the flow. - it should somehow integrate with the components specs - facilitate the specs or provide links to Invision Inspect / Zeplin.

What is your process and how do you manage this need?

Thanks,