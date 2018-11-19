Design Dots – a curated mini list of design links each day

Hey DN friends,

I just launched my own website for sharing design links and wanted to share it with you, the design community, first. I'm calling it Design Dots. If you read the about page you'll see I draw some inspiration from DN and Sidebar (thanks Sacha). Also of note, I designed and launched it entirely using Webflow and tried to limit the custom code as much as possible. One key difference I'd like to draw is my focus on influencers. Taking a page from Twitter's Follow-Friday hashtag, this is a chance to introduce some influencers in the design industry to the community.

Anyway, I'm anxious about sharing this project and hope it's received well. Feel free to ask any questions if you have them.

https://www.designdots.co/