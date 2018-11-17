3
How did you handle transition of component's library from Sketch to Figma?
23 hours ago from Andrey Grabelnikov, Design Systems
Most of our designers' files are 85% consisted of instances from shared Sketch library. Although I managed to recreate and improve that library relatively quickly in Figma, all instances in imported designers' files will require manual re-connection to the Figma components. How did you handle that? What is your process?
