2
Finally updated my portfolio. It used to just be a bunch of text that went to GIFs. Now you don't have to click to get to the GIFs. (markjohnson.cc)
19 hours ago from Mark Johnson, Founder and Designer at BudBud
19 hours ago from Mark Johnson, Founder and Designer at BudBud
First off, your work is really really nice, but I'm not really feeling this. The editorial grid combined with the gifs and giant fixed nav just make it seem messy. Maybe making the gif's play on hover could fix that? It's a bit busy at the moment. To emphasize everything is to emphasize nothing and all of that.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now