Whimsical Sticky Notes (just launched today!)

2 hours ago from , Co-Founder at Whimsical (www.whimsical.co)

Hey DN, I'm really excited to announce that we just launched Whimsical Sticky Notes!

We built it to be a super flexible way to manage projects (kind of like a more flexible Trello), run design workshops, and do anything sticky-note-related. It's really simple and fast to do affinity diagrams, card sorting, kanban, retros, lean canvas, etc.

I'd love to hear what you all think!

Steve

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, a minute ago

    I love the speed and polish you have in all of your products. The stickies work great. The other products – wireframes and flowcharts – are equally impressive. Great job, team!

