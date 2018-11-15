Whimsical Sticky Notes (just launched!)
5 days ago from Steve Schoeffel, Co-Founder at Whimsical (www.whimsical.co)
Hey DN, I'm really excited to announce that we just launched Whimsical Sticky Notes!
We built it to be a super flexible way to manage projects (kind of like a more flexible Trello), run design workshops, and do anything sticky-note-related. It's really simple and fast to do affinity diagrams, card sorting, kanban, retros, lean canvas, etc.
I'd love to hear what you all think!
Steve
