Whimsical Sticky Notes (just launched!)

5 days ago from , Co-Founder at Whimsical (www.whimsical.co)

Hey DN, I'm really excited to announce that we just launched Whimsical Sticky Notes!

We built it to be a super flexible way to manage projects (kind of like a more flexible Trello), run design workshops, and do anything sticky-note-related. It's really simple and fast to do affinity diagrams, card sorting, kanban, retros, lean canvas, etc.

I'd love to hear what you all think!

Steve

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 5 days ago

    I love the speed and polish you have in all of your products. The stickies work great. The other products – wireframes and flowcharts – are equally impressive. Great job, team!

  • tim hickstim hicks, 3 days ago

    The way your demo video is synced to the music is incredible. That's the level of polish and attention to detail that makes me believe the product itself will be awesome.

  • Josh Smith, 8 hours ago

    Just a note to say how much I love using whimsical for flows and wireframes (excited to try this too!).

  • Andy MerskinAndy Merskin, 3 days ago

    Love the use of spacial UI to solve common problems, it's something I'd love to see more of in other spaces, rather than jumping around between pages. You could even define regions or areas to jump to and throw it on a URL route, and BAM: fast navigation between content, organized to your liking.

    • Steve SchoeffelSteve Schoeffel, 3 days ago

      Hey Andy, I really like this idea of having "anchor link" style navigation to jump quickly from one section of the board to another. We'll have to do some experimenting around this – thanks!!

  • Rik RoukensRik Roukens, 4 days ago

    Wow, I've just been trying your tool and it is great to use! Both stickies and flow charts! great stuff and so polished! Love it.

  • Gaël PGaël P, 3 days ago

    Any plans to make Wireframes work on tablets? I would love a tool that I could use both on my iPad Pro with clients and on the Mac at my desc.

    • Steve SchoeffelSteve Schoeffel, 3 days ago

      Hey Gaël – yes, we're definitely planning to support tablets in the future. Hoping we'll be able to work on it before too long!

  • Andrew Washuta, 3 days ago

    Love this. Have been looking to an alternative to Mural - I just felt their cost was a bit much. This incorporates everything I've been looking for! As someone else said, the polish and cleanliness of the design rocks! Great work.

  • Lucas CobbLucas Cobb, 4 days ago

    Is the company named Whimsical and your product names Sticky Notes? Also, are the links at the top additional products you offer as a company (Flowcharts, Wireframes, etc.)?

    I'd suggest putting a separator in the name or something to discern between your brand and products. As a consumer I'm already confused as to what it is you offer just by going to your landing pages.

    • kaspars dancis, 3 days ago

      Thanks for feedback Lucas. Nevertheless isn't this a very common pattern? Microsoft Word? Google Apps? Dropbox Paper? Is there something specific that made it confusing in our case?

  • Luke SeeleyLuke Seeley, 3 days ago

    Really love the work these people do.

