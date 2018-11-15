2

Design Writers?

Has anyone here had experience hiring design writers? My company is interested in hiring folks who have experience/education as designers but are exclusively focussed on writing (vs. getting internal designers to write a blog post here and there).

Where is the best place to find folks like that?

Thanks!

  • John Brownlee, 2 hours ago

    Well, you could always try contracting me. I'm a freelance design writer currently contributing regularly to Huge's in-house design mag, Magenta, and previously a senior design writer at Fast Company. john.brownlee@gmail.com

    • Alejandro DorantesAlejandro Dorantes, 1 minute ago

      I am interested in this field, If you're up for a chat that would be awesome, I have little experience in design writing and would like to know how I can expand my capabilities.

