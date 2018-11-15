Design Writers?
2 hours ago from BK Design, freelance designer
Has anyone here had experience hiring design writers? My company is interested in hiring folks who have experience/education as designers but are exclusively focussed on writing (vs. getting internal designers to write a blog post here and there).
Where is the best place to find folks like that?
Thanks!
