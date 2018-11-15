4

Design copywriters?

1 day ago from , freelance designer

Has anyone here had experience hiring design copywriters? My company is interested in hiring folks who have experience/education as designers but are exclusively focussed on writing (vs. getting internal designers to write a blog post here and there).

Where is the best place to find folks like that?

Thanks!

  • John Brownlee, 1 day ago

    Well, you could always try contracting me. I'm a freelance design writer currently contributing regularly to Huge's in-house design mag, Magenta, and previously a senior design writer at Fast Company. john.brownlee@gmail.com

    • Alejandro DorantesAlejandro Dorantes, 1 minute ago

      I am interested in this field, If you're up for a chat that would be awesome, I have little experience in design writing and would like to know how I can expand my capabilities.

  • Maurice CherryMaurice Cherry, 27 minutes ago

    I've hired a good number of design writers over the years. They're not easy to find -- most designers are designing, after all -- but I've had success with just finding designers who are good at documenting their process in their portfolio. At the least, they can be shown how to take that analysis and craft it into something else.

    One thing I can recommend is to not use one of those blogger job boards; the quality of applicants is just too low and you'll pull your hair out trying to find a good one out of the pack.

    In short, look for good designers who document their work, then hire them to write.

  • A. N.A. N., 3 hours ago

    Perhaps what you're looking for is a Copywriter ;)

  • Mike A.Mike A., 13 hours ago

    You mean UX writers?

  • George Brown, 13 hours ago

    So is a design writer, a person who can't design but talk about it? Get your actual designers that DOES THE ACTUAL WORK to write some articles and hire a copywriter to make it more SEO friendly. don't hire clowns.

    That would be also motivating for your employees. Just emphasize that if some random show off dude comes into the office and writes an article about your work and gets all the claps and credits.

