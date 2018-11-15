2
Say hi to the new delightful Sanity Studio (sanity.io)
We did a complete redesign of Sanity Studio - the real-time headless CMS. It's not easy to build something that should be able to scale, be customized, and hold a lot of content, and be responsive at the same time. Would love to hear what you think of it!
