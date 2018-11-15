Welcome to InVision Studio 1.0!

Hey Early Access Users! Let's check for updates in InVision Studio. Built November 9, 2018 2:31 PM EST

WHAT'S NEW IN INVISION STUDIO 1.0.1

⬇️ Download Invision Studio Free

This packed Studio release includes powerful new features and enhancements—all based on feedback from users like you. Learn more about what’s new below, and start designing your best screen ever. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Shared Design Libraries

Shared design libraries create a source of truth across teams. This new way of managing and sharing components makes it easy to improve collaboration and increase consistency. Any changes made to components in the library automatically sync across every file using those components, keeping everyone and everything up to date.

▶️ Shared Design Libraries

Download the Kits below and add them as shared libraries in Studio.

⬇️ iOS 12 GUI Kit

⬇️ Material Design UI Kit - V 5.24

Device Frames

Preview your prototype as it will appear on a device using one of our beautiful new device frames. Covering 25 different devices and over 70 color variants, not only do they add realism and provide greater context to your designs, you'll be able to ensure your content steers clear of any rounded corners or notches.

Pen Tool Update

Draw paths with increased speed, accuracy, and fidelity using our newly-revamped Pen tool.

Other New Features

Now you can choose whether you want to maintain the user's scroll position when transitioning between scrollable artboards.

You no longer have to auto-link new layers added to a motion transition. We'll do it for you in the background so your animations are always up to date.

Major Improvements & Highlights

You'll notice improved scrolling performance for files with numerous text layers.

You'll also see improved performance overall when working with and resizing combined shapes.

Check out the all-new interface for managing Pages in the Layers panel.

Now you can change the grid and column layout settings of multiple selected artboards at the same time.

To enable more-immersive presentations, the top bar in the preview window is now hidden in fullscreen mode.

Smart guides now appear when moving artboards and layers that are not part of an artboard.

The new and improved sign-in form makes it much easier to sign in to a team account or create a new InVision account.

Improved rendering accuracy of outside and inside borders along curved paths ensures smooth sailing.

With the improved rendering of oval masks, you won't run into pixelated edges.

Other Improvements & Bug Fixes