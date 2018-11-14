How do you manage copy text in a huge application?

Hello!

Have you ever had problems with nobody knowing what text should be on a particular button, or in a paragraph from the app?

How do you manage the Texts (Copy text) in a huge application projects? What is the source of trust for everybody from QA, Devs, Business Analysts, Managers etc.?

What problems do I have: We have a huge application and even a small text change is a pain because the mockups are the source of trust in terms of Texts (copy text), and developers are blocked until I finish updating the mockups. Sometimes I miss some screens to update, I have Web (desktop, tablet, desktop) and iOS and Android to update for just one text change.

What is your process? How do you manage this problem? What tools do you use?

Thanks!