5

How do you manage copy text in a huge application?

20 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

Hello!

Have you ever had problems with nobody knowing what text should be on a particular button, or in a paragraph from the app?

How do you manage the Texts (Copy text) in a huge application projects? What is the source of trust for everybody from QA, Devs, Business Analysts, Managers etc.?

What problems do I have: We have a huge application and even a small text change is a pain because the mockups are the source of trust in terms of Texts (copy text), and developers are blocked until I finish updating the mockups. Sometimes I miss some screens to update, I have Web (desktop, tablet, desktop) and iOS and Android to update for just one text change.

What is your process? How do you manage this problem? What tools do you use?

Thanks!

8 comments

  • hugo woodhead, 4 minutes ago

    We had exactly this issue. We started with a central text file in our source code to manage our copy and button text. This didn't work so we just started in-lining everything. The first option wasn't creating any efficiency and was difficult to maintain effectively. In the end we have adopted a headless content management system (CMS) which is a really good option.

    It allows you to store copy in a structured way. You're developers can access it as JSON while your designers and content team have a UI to update and publish the words without having to involve the tech team. Saves everyone time

    Here's a blog we wrote about the decision we made

    https://www.pilcro.com/blog/headless-cms

    0 points
  • Kyle ConradKyle Conrad, 1 minute ago

    Might look into something like GatherContent - https://gathercontent.com/ - not specifically for "apps" but could easily be repurposed to do that.

    0 points
  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 6 hours ago

    Our applications use a backend system that among lots of business logic, manages a spreadsheet of all the labels and text elements in our apps based on the context of that label. From there, the spreadsheet of text elements can be sent to copywriters and translators to produce the i18n conversions we need to serve localized content in our apps.

    The backend serves json/xliff files which our front end apps sync with when text changes are made (checks timestamps). This means that if someone higher up wants a certain CTA updated, we don't need to bug the developers unless the text area itself needs to be modified to suit a certain change.

    With all that, however, I should point out that when you start working with multiple verticals, dozens of sites and a massive CRM, it does become a bit hard to manage, no matter what you do.

    0 points
  • Michael CookMichael Cook, 17 hours ago

    Haven't tried this but it was posted here awhile back https://www.canvasflip.com/visual-inspector/scribble/

    0 points
    • Rhys MerrittRhys Merritt, 3 hours ago

      The point this misses for me (my team) is that it only serves as an initial gate. Once the designer collabs to get the copy correct, the design is updated, and it still serves as the source of truth for the development team. I think that's where the big problem lies, the design should never be the source of truth for copy.

      1 point
  • Joe AlfonsoJoe Alfonso, 19 hours ago

    Usually there's some sort of content team or person who's in charge of copywriting. And if there's not a person there should at least be a content strategy set for just this case. Tone of voice, point of view, type of content, content rules if automated or customized and so much more.

    The decision on approval is going to be unique to your organization.

    0 points