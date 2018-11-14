Hex Colors (hexcolor.co)
2 hours ago from Cagdas Atakan, CEO
2 hours ago from Cagdas Atakan, CEO
hexcolor.co gives information about colors including color models, triadic colors, monochromatic colors and analogous colors calculated in color page. HTML color code is an identifier used to represent a color on the web. Common forms of these codes are as a keyword name, a hexadecimal value, RGB triplet, HSV and a HSL triplet.
Thanks for sharing :)
I use this one a lot: https://www.color-hex.com
Hi; You should try our site https://hexcolor.co/. You will like our site and options :)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now