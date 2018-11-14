Black & Dark mode for the Tink app (behance.net)
2 hours ago from Henrik Hedvall, Product designer at Tink
We wrote a little piece about it as well. To sum it up: we’ve added two styling variations, black and dark modes, to the current white one. Black mode is battery efficient, good for your sleep and a great way to experience Tink in a different way.
https://medium.com/@william.bengtsson/dark-mode-d77faf1af7d0
Heya, nice work gj.
Do you mind telling how did you create the brushy effects on the illustrations? I've circled the parts that I'm wondering. (sorry for the ugly redlines)
