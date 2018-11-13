2

User Defenders podcast – Radical Empathy with Seth Godin

11 hours ago from , Host of User Defenders podcast

Seth Godin shows us what radical empathy looks like. He reminds us to do work that matters, for people who care by focusing on serving a minimum viable audience. He teaches us that the way to stay indispensable in our work is to do work where you can’t write down the steps. He also reveals how faked empathy is just as good as real empathy for the true professional acting ‘as if’.

Listen now