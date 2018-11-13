Live Now: UX / UI design with Olha Uzhykova, Marvin Schwaibold, and Melody Sabouri
2 hours ago from Matthew Hollingsworth
2 hours ago from Matthew Hollingsworth
We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, with 3 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!
WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132
WHO:Olha Uzhykova is a product designer from the Ukraine and co-founder of Netrix. This week Olha will design and prototype a mobile app for booking dentist appointments Adobe XD with host Gus Martin. https://www.behance.net/uzhik
Marvin Schwaibold is an LA-based art director with Watson/DG, working on digital and social-based interactions. Follow along with Marvin and as he designs and prototypes a web experience for a perfume subscription service with host Paul Trani. https://www.behance.net/Marvinx
Melody Sabouri is a UX designer based in San Francisco. Over the next 3 days Melody will design and prototype a mobile fitness app using auto-animate and voice triggers in Adobe XD with host Paul Trani. If you’re curious about prototyping with voice, this is a great show to catch! https://www.behance.net/msabouri64a0
You can view the exact schedule and times at:
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now