    We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, with 3 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!

    WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4

    WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132

    WHO:Olha Uzhykova is a product designer from the Ukraine and co-founder of Netrix. This week Olha will design and prototype a mobile app for booking dentist appointments Adobe XD with host Gus Martin. https://www.behance.net/uzhik

    Marvin Schwaibold is an LA-based art director with Watson/DG, working on digital and social-based interactions. Follow along with Marvin and as he designs and prototypes a web experience for a perfume subscription service with host Paul Trani. https://www.behance.net/Marvinx

    Melody Sabouri is a UX designer based in San Francisco. Over the next 3 days Melody will design and prototype a mobile fitness app using auto-animate and voice triggers in Adobe XD with host Paul Trani. If you’re curious about prototyping with voice, this is a great show to catch! https://www.behance.net/msabouri64a0

    You can view the exact schedule and times at:

    https://www.behance.net/live/schedule

