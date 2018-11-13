10

List articles and the increase in junk posts on DN

2 days ago from , Visual person

So does this guideline actually apply?

"Unwelcome Stories - List-format articles, especially those intended for SEO purposes"

As of this writing, there are currently five list articles on the recent page. Is the content here actively moderated by the mods, or do they simply rely on stuff to be reported first before taking action?

  • Alejandro DorantesAlejandro Dorantes, 1 day ago

    This is a good question, I also thought they were addressing this.

    • Ken Em, 1 day ago

      As did I, when a community manager type person made an appearance a while back. That person seems to be largely absent now, if they are even still here at all.

  • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 1 day ago

    I always wanted to delete those articles right from the get-go, but I was told not to, as some were interesting. I was never able to draw the line at what's an acceptable listicle and what is not, so I left them alone. This was from the old DN era, so don't blame it on the new bosses. I'd love if mods and admins would make up their minds. My vote has always been to delete article, ban account, as most of these users almost always post spammy agency posts.

    • Ken Em, 1 day ago

      I fully agree with your vote. I however disagree with not blaming the new bosses. It is their responsibility to make a decision now. The old bosses are gone.

  • Ken Em, 1 day ago

    No response from a mod or the mysterious community manager. I guess no one is actually watching the site.

    • James LaneJames Lane, 16 minutes ago

      I'm here Ken, was away yesterday though so didn't check the site.

      Whilst I'm on though, I've replied to a previous comment of yours. Would you be interested in being a moderator?

      • Ken Em, 13 minutes ago

        Thanks for dropping in. Any thoughts on the comments raised here?

        • James LaneJames Lane, 9 minutes ago

          I don't check every single story, so I can't say how many list-icles there are. There are some that can be helpful though, so it's very difficult to draw a line like Catalin said!

          I don't rely on people reporting posts, comments or users, however, it definitely helps, especially if something is missed! We are only human at the end of the day.

          • Ken Em, 6 minutes ago

            Well, I guess that's contradictory then. The guidelines clearly say that such articles are not welcome, but then you say some are ok. Which is it?

            • James LaneJames Lane, 1 minute ago

              It's not contradictory at all Ken, the guidelines clearly state as follows: "We realize there is a bit of gray area regarding both appropriate and beneficial content. The following types of stories are frowned upon, and subject to moderation"

              Posts in this 'gray area' are 'subject' to moderation. That doesn't mean instantly remove and ban, it means we have a look and take action where necessary.

      • Ken Em, 4 minutes ago

        Thanks for the offer, but at the moment, I am unable to devote the time to it. In all honesty, I would probably be too heavy-handed anyway.

        • James LaneJames Lane, a minute ago

          That's fine, but I have noticed you reporting stuff and it really helps, keep it up ;)

  • Tom WoodTom Wood, 3 hours ago

    But is this really a community any more?

    It has become a list of Designer related links, where the majority used to be interesting/worth clicking, but now a bulk of them feel "fake" and the decent discussions are vanishing.

    There is a link to a Podcast section at the top, where the last Podcast was released almost 2 years ago.

    Doesn't it feel like it's only a matter of time before DN is abandoned completely?

    • Ken Em, 43 minutes ago

      I agree. It's become a dumping ground for anyone with a blog, Dribbble, Behance or Medium account. And spammers love it too. A majority of posts here are junk and actual discussion among members seems to be less frequent. To get back to downvoting, I'm finding I pretty much downvote most of the posts on the recent page automatically.

      The place already feels abandoned, especially by the owners, even if they do rarely drop in with a platitude saying yeah yeah we are invested in the site, etc.

  • Ken Em, 1 day ago

    While we are at it, can the site performance be improved? DN is easily and consistently the slowest site I visit. Each page load takes 15-30 seconds, even for a page with no comments. Pages with numerous comments take longer.

    • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 day ago

      While we're doing that, can we remove downvotes on comments too please?

      • Ken Em, 17 hours ago

        Why?

        • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 11 hours ago

          Because they stifle legitimate comments and trolls downvote you for disagreeing with completely objective points. It's happened to me plenty of times, and as silly as it seems, getting downvoted makes people not want to express their opinions, so you get a nice echo chamber effect, which makes for some pretty one sided discussions which seems dumb on a discussion board.

          • Ken Em, 11 hours ago

            Understood, but I disagree. I view comments like any other content. I either think it's good content or it's not. I've also used downvoting on comments that were made by people who were simply being jerks, trollish or abusive.

            • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 11 hours ago

              That might be how you view things but it's not really how it is. This comment:

              https://imgur.com/a/PyShm1b

              answers what someone is saying with proof and it gets downvoted, and this happens pretty much daily. It just makes this board appear juvenile.

              • Ken Em, 11 hours ago

                Perhaps that person had another reason to downvote your comment. If it's something you're taking personally, these up and down votes really don't mean anything in the grand scheme. :)

                • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 11 hours ago

                  Yeah that's what Im saying though. In terms of contributing to a discussion downvotes dont work because people downvote other people because they're still salty from something that was said about their dribbble post 2 months ago. It seems juveline and it kills genuine discussion.

                  • Ken Em, 11 hours ago

                    I guess we will have to agree to disagree. My opinion is certainly valid, as is yours. If I see people being jerks in the comments, I'm going to downvote them.

                  • David ThornDavid Thorn, 3 hours ago

                    Redistribute the downvotes.

    • James LaneJames Lane, 14 minutes ago

      I've raised this with one of the community managers.

      • Ken Em, 8 minutes ago

        Thanks. Wouldn't site performance be a matter for the developers?

        • James LaneJames Lane, 5 minutes ago

          Yes, but I'm not even sure if the developer that I used to talk to still works there, I haven't seen him online for a long time so the best I can do is that at the moment.

          • Ken Em, 4 minutes ago

            Ok, thanks. Unfortunately, that's not a good sign. :(

            • James LaneJames Lane, 1 minute ago

              No and I agree. If I had access, I'd attempt to fix it, but I'm just an admin, don't have code access and technically don't work at Tiny, this is all done in my own time.

