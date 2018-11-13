List articles and the increase in junk posts on DN
2 days ago from Ken Em, Visual person
So does this guideline actually apply?
"Unwelcome Stories - List-format articles, especially those intended for SEO purposes"
As of this writing, there are currently five list articles on the recent page. Is the content here actively moderated by the mods, or do they simply rely on stuff to be reported first before taking action?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now